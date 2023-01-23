Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,677,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.28 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -448.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.