Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $208.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.04. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.52.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.