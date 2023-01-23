Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.69 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

