Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.50 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 178.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.
Shares of BLK opened at $741.71 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $831.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $722.11 and a 200-day moving average of $671.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
