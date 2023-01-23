Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 10,576 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Moderna by 40.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Moderna by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 330,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $87,285,286. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

MRNA opened at $193.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.39 and a 200 day moving average of $160.96. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

