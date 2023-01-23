Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 31,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

SYK stock opened at $256.22 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

