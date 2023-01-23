Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,371,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,344.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,060.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,926.47.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,434.46.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

