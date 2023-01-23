Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,810 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,034,000 after acquiring an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $226.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $247.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

