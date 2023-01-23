Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of INVVY opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. Indivior has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

