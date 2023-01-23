Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,823 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

