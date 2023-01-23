Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $53.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

