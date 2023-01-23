Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 379,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,381,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.68 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.