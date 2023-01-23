iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.75 on Friday. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.35.
About iPower
