iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

HDV stock opened at $104.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.