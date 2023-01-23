iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance
EMB opened at $88.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $105.84.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Featured Articles
