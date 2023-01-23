iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

