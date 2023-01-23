iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $156.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

