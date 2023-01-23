iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $70.68 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

