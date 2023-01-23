iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $176.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

