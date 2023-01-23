Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 million, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

