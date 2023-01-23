Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

