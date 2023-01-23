JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($29.90) to GBX 2,500 ($30.51) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,250 ($27.46) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,901.52.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

