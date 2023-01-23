KeyCorp Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JWN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE JWN opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

