KeyCorp Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $319.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $319.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $296.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.31. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

