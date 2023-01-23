KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

