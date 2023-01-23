Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,321,000 after purchasing an additional 191,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $267.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day moving average is $241.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.