Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,745 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $78.96.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

