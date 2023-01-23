Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.27.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $472.50 on Monday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $636.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.