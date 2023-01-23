Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LSEA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Landsea Homes from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $259.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $335.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.71 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Robert S. Miller bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $133,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 15.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

