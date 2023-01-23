Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

LEVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,825 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

