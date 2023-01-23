Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.