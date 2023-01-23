Lincoln National Corp Acquires 12,120 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS opened at $14.92 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

