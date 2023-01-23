Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,312 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.