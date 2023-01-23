Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,888 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $96.24 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.