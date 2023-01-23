Lincoln National Corp Buys 10,248 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

