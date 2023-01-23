Lincoln National Corp Buys 640 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $114,877,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $570.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.