Lincoln National Corp Has $3.10 Million Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,440,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 203,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,922,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $43.61 on Monday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

