Lincoln National Corp Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

BAC opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

