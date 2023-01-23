Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $352.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.27 and a 200-day moving average of $335.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $488.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.27.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.