Lincoln National Corp Purchases 536 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

WMT stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

