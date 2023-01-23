Lincoln National Corp Sells 76 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $301.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

