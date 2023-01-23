Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79.

