LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LIQT opened at $0.44 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

