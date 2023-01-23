Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $443.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

