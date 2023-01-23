Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $443.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
