Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.79.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.