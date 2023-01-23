Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $173.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.