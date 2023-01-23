Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

MRVL opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.