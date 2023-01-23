MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.30.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 4.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MasTec by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth $29,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,178,000 after purchasing an additional 199,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

