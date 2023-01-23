McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $117,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $269.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.