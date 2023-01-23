Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Receives C$6.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of MDNA opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.10.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

